Alluvion scales back COVID operations as case numbers drop

GREAT FALLS — Due to the decrease in COVID cases in Cascade County, Alluvion Health will soon close its drive-through COVID test site at Montana ExpoPark.

The last day of operation will be April 30th, 2022. The testing site will maintain the same hours through April 30th (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm).

Beginning on May 1st, Alluvion will continue to provide PCR testing at its location at 601 1st Avenue North. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 406-454-6973.

Throughout April, people can also obtain free at-home COVID test kits and N-95 masks at the test site. Additionally, COVID-19 test kits and N-95 masks will be available at Alluvion Health’s main clinic location at 601 1st Avenue North.

Trixie Smith of Alluvion said in a news release: "Alluvion's COVID response has always been to meet community demand. As case numbers continue to decline, demand has shifted from the need for drive-through testing to more at-home testing capabilities. In the event of another COVID surge, Alluvion is prepared to have drive-through testing back up and running within a matter of hours."

Alluvion also offers walk-in COVID vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 8 am – 1 pm and Fridays from 1 pm – 6 pm. No appointment is necessary.



There were 319 active COVID cases in Montana as of Friday, April 8, 2022, down from 361 reported on Friday, April 1. There were 223 new cases reported over the last week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS), down from 238 the previous week.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 3,255, with six additional deaths added since April 1st.

As of Friday, there are 13 people hospitalized due to COVID, down from 21 last Friday. A total of 11,846 people have been hospitalized due to COVID over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Montana is now 272,849, and there have been 269,275 total recoveries. The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 560,890, according to the state health agency, or about 55 percent of the eligible population.



