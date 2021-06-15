Animal adoption center is hosting "Critter Camps"

GREAT FALLS — At the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls, their summer Critter Camps kicked off on Monday, June 14th.

The 2021 summer camps will start with two separate sessions of their Cat Week.

Week one is for children in grades 1st through 3rd, and week two, beginning on Monday, June 21st, is for 4th through 6th graders.

They work on pet related activities, learn about basic care and understanding, and how the adoption center takes care of pets without a home and helps to find them a forever family.

“We’ve been learning about like a bunch of cats and like their body languages, and how they interact with different people,” said Mallory and Levi Threadgill, two Critter Camp Cat Week Participants.

In July, the summer camps will continue with two sessions, for the two age groups, of their Dog Weeks and two sessions of their Art Weeks, which will cover a wide variety of animals, as well as lots of fun and creative activities.

With school out for the summer, the camps run from Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center holds these summer camps every year to start teaching good pet parenting at a young age, and break the cycle of putting animals in shelters.

“So a big focus in our mission is education, as well as just sheltering animals and helping them to find new homes, and to try and educate the community about how to care for those animals, how to prevent the most prevalent issues regarding animals in our community, and of course, you know, you gotta start ‘em young so we offer these camps every summer,” said Misha John, Marketing and Development for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center will be holding these Critter Camps all summer long from now until the first week of August.