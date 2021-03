Annual "release the geese" at Gibson Pond on Friday

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Park & Recreation Department will be releasing the waterfowl back into Gibson Pond on Friday, April 2, at 10:30 am.

The annual event is usually attended by many people, especially families, who enjoy seeing the birds released back into the pond.

Each year in October, several City workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters, often referred to as the "Honker Hilton."

During the cold months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings. Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.