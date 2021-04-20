Bass Clef School adapts and thrives

GREAT FALLS — The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many things, but the Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts in downtown Great Falls isn't skipping a beat when it comes to educating students.

The school, located in the Times Square building at 525 Central Avenue, adapted its programs to meet a variety of needs in 2020.

The school currently focuses on educating K-5th graders, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, fine arts, and math.

Officials are also working to introduce robotics, agriculture, dance, and home economics classes.

While vaccination numbers are up, school administrator Marcy Kilpatrick says they're prepared to continue their curriculum through Covid: “If something like the pandemic should happen or come back or something else- we can operate both ways. The way the courses are set up, the kids are given some in-person instruction, but most of their assignments can actually be done at home. We try to include a little bit of the computer in there and if we have to we even will Skype lessons or I can (use) Zoom Classroom - it's no problem at all."

Bass Clef is currently enrolling students for the school year, with classes beginning in August. Facility tours are also available to interested parents.

Owner Tim Bass told MTN News more plans are in the works; they're looking forward to completing a new learning center in 2022.

They’re also planning to open a restaurant called Country Table in the Times Square building that will serve southern dishes five days a week. The space will also serve as a student cafeteria.