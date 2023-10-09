Watch Now
Benefis temporarily closes some beds due to staff shortage

Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 09, 2023
GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System has closed a number of hospital beds due to staffing shortages.

According to Chief Nursing Officer Rayn Ginnaty, the closures were made to maintain a safe ratio of caregivers to patients.

Ginnaty says they are working to recruit more employees and plan to re-open the beds as soon as possible.

The Benefis website states that its hospital in Great Falls has 220 beds, but declined to say how many of those beds have been temporarily closed.

Ginnaty added that “severe” nursing shortages are affecting hospitals across the country.

