Big sales for Great Falls marijuana shop

GREAT FALLS — The first day of legal sales of recreational marijuana in Montana meant big business for a Great Falls retailer on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Rocky Mountain Remedies says they saw nearly three times the number of customers on New Year’s Day compared to what they are used to.

Hilary is a budtender for the dispensary and said it was much busier all day long. She added that they are not very well-known but were glad to see a “significant increase” in clientele.

“It was busy all day. We made about three times the sales we were used to making,” Hilary said. “We probably had nearly 60 people come in and we’re used to having 20 max. We’re hoping to get our name out more and as long as they aren’t amped up about changing the sales tax, we expect sales to continue this way.”

Rocky Mountain Remedies is at 4725 22nd Avenue North.

The Montana law allows for people over the age of 21 to purchase up to one ounce of marijuana with a 20% state sales tax added to the purchase.

Marijuana businesses will only be allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montanans will be allowed to have two mature plants and two seedlings in their home.