GREAT FALLS — Kids are back in school, but how do many of them get there? Parents drive some students and others use the bus. Big Sky Bus Lines has been working to hire more drivers for the school year and is still working on bringing in more drivers and training the current ones.

Big Sky Bus Lines is still hiring school bus drivers

General manager Barbie Stucker says they have eight drivers in training right now and hope to get around ten more in the next couple months.

“It’s usually pretty slow in the summer and around the beginning of school when people aren’t necessarily thinking about jobs or working part time, so we’re a little short staffed now but we’ll be ready in a couple weeks,” Stucker said.

Stucker added that their promotion this summer brought in a few extra drivers but Stucker still wants to add to the team.

She added, “It’s a great part-time job for retired folks and and people that love working with kids. We try to team our drivers with the right group of kids. Kids and drivers are all learning the routes but it’s always a little rough at the beginning of the year."

Possession of a commercial driving license is not required to apply. The company provides the training necessary to qualify for a Class B interstate license with passenger endorsement, and pays for your D.O.T physical and pre-employment drug and alcohol testing.

If you are interested in becoming a driver, click here for the website, visit the Big Sky Bus Lines office at 2920 15th Street NE.