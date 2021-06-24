BMW Motorcycle Owners of America rally in Great Falls this week

GREAT FALLS — The BMW Motorcycle Owners of America is preparing to host its annual rally in Great Falls, with thousands of riders gathering to show off their rides.

The event will begin on Thursday, June 24, and run through Sunday, June 27. The "rally point" will be Montana ExpoPark, and the event will feature several activities.

There will be a “Vintage Display," where owners and restorers Lee Deyoung and Jack Wells will lead a seminar on Friday morning at the Heritage Building, entitled “Restoration and Preservation of Vintage BMWs.” The exhibited bikes will be judged (strictly optional) Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. The award ceremony will be Saturday afternoon at 1:30 at the Vintage Display location.

There will also be a "People's Choice Bike Show." Popular vote winners for each class will receive first, second and third place ribbons. One overall Best-in-Show award will be provided for the most popular bike. Photos will be taken of all the bikes and posted on a MOA-linked website after the Rally. Bikes will be lined-up according to classes no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. All rally attendees are invited to come by to review the bikes and vote for Best-in-Class between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Votes will then be counted, with awards handed out between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m.

Also on tap is Brewfest from 1-5pm on Friday in the Heritage Building. Montana breweries will treat MOA members to samples of their favorite beers. Brewmasters and people in the know from each brewery will be on hand to discuss the flavor, the process, and the general love for craft beer.

Here is a look at the general schedule:

THURSDAY - 24 JUNE



8 AM to 345 PM - Seminars - see the Seminar schedule

4 to 6 PM - First Timers Happy Hour in the Heritage Building

7 to 1030 PM - Live music - see the Entertainment schedule

FRIDAY - 25 JUNE



8 AM to 345 PM - Seminars - see the Seminar schedule

11 AM to 2 PM - People's Choice Bike Show signup at the south entrance of the Pacific Steel Building

1 to 5 PM - BREWFEST! (ticket required) in the Heritage Building

7 to 1030 PM - Live music - see the Entertainment schedule

SATURDAY - 26 JUNE



8 AM to 345 PM - Seminars - see the Seminar schedule

8 to 9 AM - People's Choice Bike Show signup at the south entrance of the Pacific Steel Building

9 AM to 1230 PM - Voting for People's Choice Bike Show awards at the south entrance of the Pacific Steel Building

12 Noon - Final door prize drawing of the Rally in the Pacific Steel Building

12 Noon - Rider awards presentations in the Pacific Steel Building

12 Noon to 4 PM - Railroad Museum open

1230 to 230 PM - People's Choice Bike Show awards at the south entrance of the Pacific Steel Building

130 to 230 PM - Vintage Bike awards in the foyer of the Pacific Steel Building

6 to 7 PM - Closing Ceremonies in the Grandstand

730 to 1030 PM - Live music - see the Entertainment schedule

SUNDAY - 27 JUNE



5 to 8 AM Free morning coffee in the Coffee Hut at Rally Central

8 AM - Rally clean-up starts - volunteers welcome!

8 AM to 12 Noon - Shipping available in the Expo Building