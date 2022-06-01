Boat demand is strong, says Great Falls dealer

GREAT FALLS — Much like many of the other industries around the country the boat industry is also struggling with supply chain issues and increased demand.

“The demand has been strong; we haven’t been able to get nearly as much as we could before the pandemic hit,” said Mitch Posey, owner of Wallace Marine. “Because people were seeing boating as an outdoor activity that was safe to social distance with.”

As people began to turn to outside activities in the midst of the pandemic, boating began to gain popularity.

Unlike many boats dealerships Wallace Marine's manufacturer was already ahead of schedule prior to the pandemic.

“I've been very fortunate that our manufacturers were proactive as far as in and get some contractors lined up ahead of most of the other manufacturers out there, so we have had less of a reduction than other manufacturers. So we have lots of reduction without getting as many as we would like new boats and new motors.”

Although across-the-board they have seen delays and difficulties purchasing inventory because of their manufacturer Wallace marine has been fortunate to keep business up and going.



TRENDING ARTICLES

