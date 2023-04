Calumet Refining and City of Great Falls employees responded on Wednesday, April 19, to a reported sheen along the Missouri River.

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that absorbent materials and booms have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Refinery employees and city staff are investigating and monitoring the Wastewater Treatment Plant's sanitary sewer outfall.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the sheen.