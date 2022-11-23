Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race heading to recount

The Cascade County Commission held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to discuss the vote recount in the Cascade County Clerk & Recorder race.

Results show Sandra Merchant having won the race by 20 votes. There were 14,445 votes for her and 14,425 votes for incumbent Rina Fontana-Moore.

Dozens of people attended, and most of the public comments were made in opposition to the request for a recount, with several in favor.

MTN News

The county has also brought in Bret Rutherford of Rutherford Consulting in Billings to help oversee the recount, which he estimates will take a day or two next week. Commissioners unanimously approved the recount which will involve around 25 volunteers from different state departments hand-counting the ballots.

State law puts an election in recount status if the margin of victory is less than one quarter of one percent. Candidates - in this case Fontana-Moore - have five days under state law to request a recount. She says she was not allowed to do so until the election results were canvassed, which happened last Friday.

She said there is a margin of error in the machines and that this recount will show their accuracy.

“I feel that I owe it to the people that voted for me,” Fontana-Moore said. “We are so far beneath a quarter of 1%. This is the only way to make sure that everything has run exactly like it's supposed to. Under the law, when a county is in a potential recount status, they do not have to do the post-election audit. In fact, the Secretary of State's office completely skips over that county, so there were no precincts chosen for Cascade County under Montana law."



