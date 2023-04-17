Cascade County Elections Department confirms mailing of absentee ballots

There are several key elections coming up in the next few months in Great Falls and Cascade County, and it's been confirmed to MTN news that absentee ballots are being sent out.

Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Sandra Merchant was unavailable for comment, but her employee Deveraux Biddick told MTN News over the phone that absentee ballots are being loaded up in vans and sent out to voters.

They will be sent out to people who are already registered as an absentee voter. If you have not already registered to be an absentee voter, you have until May 1st to visit the elections office at 325 Second Avenue North and register to check your voter status.



You can visit the county website (link) and under the elections category, there's a link where you can check your voter registration status.

Great Falls Public Schools also sent out a memo reminding voters of key dates in the timeline regarding upcoming elections, including the upcoming GFPS Trustee election on May 2nd.

GFPS

The next key date highlighted is April 19th, when there will be a GFPS Trustee Candidate Forum at the Great Falls Public Library at 6 p.m.

On April 25th, there will be a public testing of the tabulation machine, which will take place at 2 p.m. inside Exhibition Hall at the fairgrounds.

We will update you as we get more information.

