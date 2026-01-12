Cascade County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

(UPDATE, JANUARY 11) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that the "suspicious death" on Friday, January 9, has been deemed a homicide.

Slaughter says the victim has been identified as 25-year old Terrell Johnson of Harlem, Montana.

Investigators are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office Terrell Johnson's vehicle

Detectives are asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle, or any surveillance video showing the vehicle or its occupants, during the last week.

Slaughter says Johnson was known to frequent bars in downtown Great Falls.

Any information related to the victim’s movements, associations, or vehicle during this time frame may be helpful.

Slaughter said that no suspect has been apprehended at this time. Numerous leads are being pursued, and due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released.

Slaughter asked that if anyone has information, you're asked to contact Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

Slaughter added that several agencies have been assisting in the investigation, including the Great Falls Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

(1st REPORT, JANUARY 9) Law enforcement officers are investigating what is said to be a "suspicious death" in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the scene is along the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before noon on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide

Slaughter said that deputies and Great Falls police officers are working together on the investigation.

They are talking with "people of interest" and continuing to analyze the scene.

Slaughter did not indicate that there is any threat to the community.

He said that more information will be released on Monday, January 12.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.