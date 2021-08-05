Cascade County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for the next Citizens’ Academy

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for the 2021 Fall Citizens’ Academy, which begins on September 2nd; space is limited to 35 people, and participants must be 18 years or older.

The free nine-week program allows attendees to experience an inside view of the Sheriff’s Office and the different roles and responsibilities of the sworn Deputies, civilian employees, and Detention Officers.

Participants will meet the men and women of the agency, see what they do to help keep the community safe, tour the jail, participate in a ride-along, and get some hands-on experience with the tools and equipment the deputies use.

Applicants must be able to attend all sessions of the academy, which will be Thursday evenings, and one Saturday class.

A background check is performed on all applicants. All participants who complete the program will receive a graduation certificate and a concealed weapons permit.

Course curriculum includes:



Uniformed patrol

Legal/Courts

Investigations

D.U.I. recognition

Coroner Duties

SWAT operations

Driving techniques

Firearms/Use of Force/Taser training

Detention Facility and Operations

Search and Rescue

Volunteer Opportunities

Applications are due no later than Friday, August 20th, 2021. Click here for the application . If you have any questions, contact Tanya Hunt at 406-454-6820.

CASCADE COUNTY CITIZENS' SPRING 2021 ACADEMY:

