Cascade County Sheriff's Office is adding a new K-9

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office will soon welcome a new four-legged officer - a new K-9.

K-9s serve a major role in law enforcement and the Sheriff's Office is no different, as they get ready to welcome Kilo to the team.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter explained, "We had a dog previously, but we ended up having to sell that dog to another jurisdiction when the recreational marijuana (law) passed."

The county was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Montana Marijuana K-9 Replacement Program in October as well as an additional $3,303 from the Montana Department of Justice.

The Sheriff's Office said in a recent Facebook post :

Kilo, a German Shepherd, is currently being trained in Tennessee and will be joined by our newest K9 Handler, Deputy Evan O’Neill, in about 6-8 weeks. Deputy O’Neill and K9 Kilo will then begin their training together in Tennessee for four (4) weeks before they make their way back home to Cascade County. Like our other patrol K9 Dutch, K9 Kilo will only be a narcotic detection and tracking K9; no criminal (bite) apprehension. We are excited for our newest K9 addition and Deputy O'Neill!

Slaughter said of K-9s: "They play a huge role. There's a lot of different ways that drugs are being trafficked in this day and age, and with their keen sense of smell, they're able to find things that we probably wouldn't find, due to hidden compartments."

Sheriff Slaughter says an extra K-9 will be helpful in performing their day-to-day tasks: "Currently, we have one dog, one drug dog on the road right now. It's really nice to have two. The K-9 handlers get called out a lot. They get called out to different scenes, different investigations, different issues, plus their regular scheduled shifts, and any drug interdiction type work that they may be doing. It helps with the burnout of the K-9 handlers, too."