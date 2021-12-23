Watch
"Christmas Fund Challenge" helps with donations for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center

Posted at 6:36 PM, Dec 22, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls recently launched a "Christmas Fund" at the request of two anonymous donors.

The donors agreed to match whatever money the fund raises between November 24 and December 24, 2021 - up to $150,000.

"Money is going to go to our general fund, toward our state-of-the-art facility, everything that it takes to maintain it, the resources that we require to care for the cats and dogs that come to us,” explained Misha John, marketing and development manager for the center.

If you would like to donate online, click here. You can also drop off donations at the center, located at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls; mail a donation to the center; or donate over the phone by calling 406-727-7387.

Click here to visit the website.

