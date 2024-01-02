City of Great Falls offers Christmas tree recycling

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls is once again providing Christmas tree recycling. Live Christmas trees are biodegradable, which means they can be reused or recycled for other purposes.

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees from December 26, 2023 through January 9, 2024.

Recycling containers will be at the following locations:



Meadowlark Park - Fox Farm and Park Garden Road

American Little League (Parking Lot) - 1100 38th Street North

Before recycling your Christmas tree remove all lights, decorations, tree stands, etc. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to recycling locations. Deposit only your live Christmas tree in the containers.

Commercial trees are not being accepted. The recycled Christmas trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.

For more information, contact Public Works Sanitation at 406-771-1401.

