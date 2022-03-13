Clean up continues after vehicle crashes into Great Falls barber shop

GREAT FALLS — Staff at the Man Shop in Great Falls are cleaning up after a pickup truck crashed through its large front window on Friday, March 11, 2022.

It happened at about 1:20 a.m. at the shop, located at 800 10th Avenue South. The shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and no injuries.

"This is the station that was closest to the wall,” explained manager Sarah Custer as she looked over the twisted remains of one of the salon stations inside the shop on Friday.

Custer had one word to describe her reaction to the phone call telling her about the damage done by a truck crashing into the business. "Panic. It was my stylist that called me,” Custer said.

Custer then quickly headed to the salon.

"It was kind of scary. It was a moment of panic but it was a moment of relief as well because none of my girls were in here,” she said when asked what went through her mind when she arrived and saw the destruction.

Custer said after the truck smashed through, the driver backed out onto 10th Avenue South, got out of the truck, and ran away, leaving the truck in the middle of the road.

Vehicle crashes into Great Falls barber shop (March 11, 2022)

A person who saw what happened, she said, called police and even helped board up the business.

"It took out these windows. His truck came through here and landed in this far wall,” Custer said, walking through the business and explaining the damage.

Outside, plywood has been put up to cover the hole the truck punched into the back wall when it crashed through.

"It's very devastating. I've had so many texts from my girls saying that they're concerned about where they're going to get their next paycheck,” said Custer.

She said insurance will help, and a damage assessment is scheduled for Wednesday with the owner.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had contacted a suspect, but no arrests or charges have been made at this point.



