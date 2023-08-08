Coming up: Back To School Clinic in Great Falls

School is less than a month away, which means that the Cascade City-County Health Department is reminding parents and guardians to make sure their kids are up to date on their immunizations needed for the school year.

During the "Back to School Clinic," Students can get their sports physical and caught up on immunizations needed for the school year through the Great Falls Clinic Hospital.

CCHD will provide all the immunizations children might need for the school year: polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, HPV, meningitis, and more.

All immunizations will be billed to your insurance provider. However, If you do not have insurance and cannot pay out-of-pocket, costs will be covered by Care Van.

CCHD Health Officer Abigail Hill said, "We have a couple partnerships with our 'Back to School Clinic.' We work with the Care Van, so if no one has insurance, they will help cover the $30 fee for the sports physical. $15 will be covered by the individual, and they will pick up the other $15, but we do accept all major insurances as well."

The 'Back To School Clinic' will take place on Wednesday, August 9, from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm in the Four Seasons Arena at the Montana ExpoPark.

"The point is you are getting immunized for yourself to stay healthy," Hill said. "You're getting immunized for your fellow students who are unable to get their vaccines due to being immunocompromised, but it's also about the community. You can get some of these illnesses even if you've been immunized. If you're around a lot of people that haven't had their immunizations. So, it's just a reminder that it's for you and your health, but it's also about your community, and I think that message speaks a lot to Montanans because we care a lot about our community."

If you are unable to attend the clinic, all immunizations are also available by appointment at the CCHD.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the CCHD at 406-454-6950, or health@cascadecountymt.gov.

