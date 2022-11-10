Watch Now
Coming up: 'Sensory Santa' event in Great Falls

Nov 10, 2022
There’s a new way to visit Santa Claus in Great Falls. Alluvion Health in Great Falls and Blue Cross-Blue Shield are teaming up to offer a "Sensory Santa" event.

Families can reserve a 10-minute "sensory-friendly" session with Santa at Alluvion’s clinic at 601 First Avenue North in Great Falls.

The event will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.

The Alluvion Health website states: "As Christmas comes, it is a time-honored tradition for children to meet Santa. However, a mall’s loud and bright environment can be overwhelming for many children on the spectrum."

Sessions are free, but reservations are required and include a free photo with Santa and a present.

"We've been working to bring more autism-friendly services to the community with other events and more inclusive events, so this is just something that's been on our mind. How can we do this with more holiday-friendly environments?” said Teresa Schreiner, Alluvion Health Foundation director.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here. If reservations are full, your name will be put on a waiting list.

