If you’re considering getting a pet for yourself or someone else this holiday season, make sure you think carefully before doing it.

Considerations before adopting a pet

Think about the costs associated with owning a pet, including food and medical expenses.

Also think about the person you want to get it for, whether it's you or a family member or friend. Do they like pets, are they interested in having a pet, and can they properly care for it?

At the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls, prospective adopters go through a process to make sure they are a good fit for the pet they want to adopt.

"Puppies and kitties are so cute, but that novelty wears off pretty quickly. So just make sure that, if it's for children, that they're responsible, that they know everything involved in taking care of an animal,” said Tricia Loucks, Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center development director.

The center is conducting an adoption special on December 9th and 10th; cats will be $25 off and dogs will be $50 off.

You can visit the MacLean-Cameron shelter at at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls; click here to visit the website.

