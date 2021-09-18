"Cut-a-Thon" aims to raise money and awareness

GREAT FALLS — This weekend, Great Clips isn’t just cutting hair. They will be raising awareness while they do it as well. They are raising money with their annual Cut-a-Thon, an event designed to raise money for the Sam’s Hope Foundation, in honor of Sam Kolve, who passed away from alveolar, rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2011.

Sam’s parents, Glen and Marge, had more than $750,000 worth of hospital bills during trips to Denver for treatment and other hospitals in the region.

Angie Willard is a stylist at Great Clips and Sam’s older sister, who helped form the foundation with their parents to raise money and awareness for other families fighting cancer and wanted to help inspire other families.

$1 from every haircut will be donated to the foundation in hopes of spreading awareness and helping other families in similar situations.

“We’ve seen a lot of help from the community and Great Falls and you don’t find that just anywhere,” Willard said. “I love cutting hair and I feel like he’s still in my heart. It’s a lot more significant [cutting hair] that day.”

Willard says a lot of work has happened behind the scenes as well to make this happen and that she is appreciative of everyone who helps and donates to get as much awareness out as possible for families that might need help.

“I really think Sam is looking down and is happy we’re making this a positive vibe. It’s really exciting to see this make an impact,” Willard said.

Both Great Clips locations in Great Falls will be participating in the event as will the locations in Bozeman, Butte, and Helena.

The Great Falls locations are at 900 10th Avenue South, and 1601 Marketplace Drive.

Donations can be mailed to PO Box 245, Lincoln, Montana, 59639.

You can call 406-452-6705 or 406-362-4460 for more information.