DDP awarded $150K for revitalization project

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Development Partnership (DDP) was awarded roughly $150,000 to allocate toward the revitalization of downtown over the next two fiscal years.

The money will go toward funding events such as ArtsFest Montana , spice up infrastructure located in the area, and maintain operations to help keep downtown safe and functional.

DDP board member Kellie Pierce explained, “The Downtown Development Partnership is really the advising entity for the City Commission on downtown TIF dollars, and we requested some to help facilitate our organizational costs, our downtown development business officer, and some of the fun projects that we get to do like ArtsFest Montana, the traffic signal boxes, and trainings that we get to do to learn how to help revitalize our downtown.”

Anybody who has lived in Great Falls for some time knows that the downtown district has changed significantly over the past decade. This is in large part due to efforts of the DDP who carefully spend the money. There have been numerous revisions to architecture and infrastructure, as well as additions that make downtown feel safer and cozier.

“We’ve got some great momentum going downtown with our business owners. They are really the pride and joy that make things move along. With all of our eleven partners that work together we just have a common goal to make sure downtown is the heartbeat of the community,” says Pierce.