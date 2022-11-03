'Diaper Drive' underway to help Toby's House Crisis Nursery

Last year, Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls conducted its first "diaper drive," and was met with overwhelming success, setting the bar for this year's diaper drive.

They estimated they received 5,000 individual diapers during last year's donation drive, and think they can get even more this year to help the community and those that need diapers for their kids.

The director of Toby's House, Susie Zeak, said "I feel that we are really impacting the community and the community is benefiting the families. Last year we had a whole wall full of diapers. I mean, it was overwhelming the community support. This year, we hope to have even more."

Amber Henning-Griffith of Junior League said, "Last year's diaper drive was overwhelmingly successful. I was so blown away by the support of this community and how the diapers just flooded in. I think the awareness that it brought for Toby's house is just was phenomenal and we're happy to do it again."

This year there are six drop-off spots which they and the Junior League hope will increase the number of donations.



Klover at 301 Central Avenue

The Peak at 1800 Benefis Court

Fit Republic at 1200 10th Avenue South

Morning Light Coffee at 1701 9th Avenue South

Big Sky Managed care at 900 13th Avenue South

Dahlquist Realtors at 500 Country Club Boulevard

For more information about the diaper drive, contact Henning-Griffith at 406-590-0727 or amber.henning.griffith@gmail.com.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October Perez, also known as Toby, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011.

MTN News

The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian. There are many reasons why people utilize a crisis nursery for temporary child care or respite, including:



There is not a safe place for a child to stay while resolving personal issues

Someone is not capable of taking care of their child as they would like

An important appointment but no one safe to leave a child with

When stress and life’s problems are becoming too much to tolerate and could result in taking it out on a child or when someone feels they are losing control

Medical emergencies where a care-giver needs immediate assistance with temporary childcare

Mental health, substance abuse crisis

Foster care parent respite

The services provided by Toby’s House Crisis Nursery are free and require no qualifications to use.

To learn more about Toby's House, or to volunteer or donate, click here to visit the website , or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.



