'Dirty Jobs' host highlights trades program for Great Falls students

It was a star-studded event at Great Falls High School as students, teachers, and special guests gathered for a celebration of hands-on learning and the power of the trades.

Governor Greg Gianforte and TV host Mike Rowe - best known for his "Dirty Jobs" series - joined community partners and builders to talk directly with the next generation about career paths that don’t require a four-year degree—but do require passion, skill, and hard work.

Before the panel discussion, visitors toured the High School House project, where students spend the school year building an entire home from the foundation to the final touches.

The governor said he was impressed with what the students have already accomplished.

“NeighborWorks is doing a tremendous job here in Cascade County. We got to see the house that the high school is building. There are 48. This is creating affordable housing here in Great Falls. But it's also building skills in these young people and encouraging the trades.”

At a time when families across the country are struggling with housing costs, programs like this one show that students can play a real role in strengthening their own communities. High school senior Tanner Faloat explained just how much work goes into building a home.

“Pretty much start from the ground up. Framing, roofing, sheeting, the house. And then. And once you get inside, you start, like, insulating and then sheetrock and the dry walling.”

Faloat said he enrolled after his brother recommended the class, and now he’s considering becoming an electrician. What he likes most is that this class teaches skills you’ll use for life—not just small projects.

“I think personally it's a good skill to know because if you want to, like, build a house later in life, you have the skills and the knowledge to do it. And if you don't do it, you're just missing out. And you have to hire somebody and do it naturally expensive and just doing it yourself.”

Another panelist, Kaleb Stringer, shared his own journey from high school student to carpenter to assistant superintendent—without going to college.

He said, “I didn't have any idea what I wanted to do after high school. And I think it's pushed on people to go to college, and I feel like college isn't for everyone. And it definitely wasn't for me. And I'll probably never regret not going to college. And so I'm happy with the choice that I made.”

Stringer said he hopes students realize just how far they can go by learning a trade and taking pride in their work.

“These students are getting skills that's going to allow them to create a livelihood for themselves and pursue the American dream.”

To support that future, Wells Fargo announced a $200,000 donation to NeighborWorks, helping the program continue building homes and expanding opportunities for students. And before wrapping up, Mike Rowe personally thanked the student builders for the impact they’re already making.

