Donate blood - get free ice cream and beer in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, May 4th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the American Red Cross will be hosting its sixth annual "Give A Pint, Get A Pint" blood donation drive at the Great Falls Civic Center.

People who donate blood will receive a free pint of Meadow Gold Ice Cream and a coupon good for a free pint of beer at The Celtic Cowboy.

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, Meadow Gold Dairy, The Celtic Cowboy, and Cherry Creek Radio have teamed up with the Red Cross for this event, to help keep Montana hospitals stocked with the blood that they need.

Montana Red Cross collects more than 37,000 units of blood each year and provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals and medical facilities across the state. Cancer patients, crash victims, expecting mothers, surgery patients, and countless others depend on this blood every day.

“This is a great event, typically in summer, they see blood donations go down. People are busy, they go on vacation and say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to give this month,’ and boy, the need for blood in the summer time actually goes up,” said Shane Etzwiler, CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “So this is just a great way to kick off the summer season and get their blood supply up and help protect those who are going to need it, when it’s needed most.”

The American Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety. Precautions such as temperature checks, social distancing, and face masks are being used to keep donors and staff safe.