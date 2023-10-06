Watch Now
Duplicate bills sent to some Great Falls utility customers

Posted at 9:36 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 11:36:38-04

Some City of Great Falls utility customers may have received duplicate bills in the mail in recent days.

City officials say that it happened due to a “printing glitch,” and assure residents that their accounts have been billed only once.

These are the exact same bills, mailed twice in separate envelopes.

If you have received a duplicate bill, you’re asked to call Utilities Customer Service at 406-727-7660.

The company that prints the utility bills is researching the incident and trying to compile a list of all customers who received duplicate bills.

