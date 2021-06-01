Electric City Water Park opens on Friday

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park will open for the season at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and will be open through August 24. With the exception of June 4, hours are 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Pool rentals are available in the evenings.

The Water Park includes the Mitchell Pool; Little Squirts Soak Zone; the Power Tower Plunge (two tower water slides); and the Flow Rider, where people can boogie board, ride the lazy river, and head down the riptide slide.

There is also lap swimming at the Water Park, Mondays – Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; one lane will remain open all day (beginning Monday, June 14); cost: $4.00/day or $40/month. Water Walking will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.; cost: $4.00/day or $40/month.

Water Park Prices include: Package B: Mitchell Pool, Power Tower Plunge water slides, and the Little Squirts Soak Zone, $5 for adults, $3 for youth 3-17; and Package A: Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone, the Power Tower Plunge water slides, plus the Flow Rider, Lazy River and Riptide Slide, $12 for adults, $10 for youth 3-17 (boards and tubes are included, first come, first served). Concessions are available.

All youth 13 years and younger must be accompanied by a “responsible person" at least 14 years old to enter the aquatic facility.

On Monday, June 21, the Jaycee and Water Tower Pools will open for the season. The hours will be 1:00-5:45 p.m. and the fees for the entire complex, which includes the pool, slides and spray parks, will be $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), one child two & under is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 & under are $1.50. There is also a ten time punch card available: $25 for youth (3-17), $35 for adults. Punch cards are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive North.

The Water Tower and Jaycee pools will close for the season on Sunday, August 16.