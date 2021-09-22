Emergency crews respond to house fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE) A neighbor told MTN that a police officer said that a "power line exploded." The neighbor also said that two dogs were rescued from the house.

Alissa Vi Rosenberger left the following comment on the KRTV Facebook page:

My dad grew up in this house, spent his whole life remodeling and taking care of it. In turn raising his family in it. Sold it finally two years ago so to see this is absolutely heart breaking. A lot of memories from long before me were made here and now they are gone. I pray the neighbors houses are okay and nobody was hurt. 💔

We will update you when we get more information, including how people might be able to help the affected residents.



(1st REPORT, 4:51 p.m.) Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Great Falls. The fire is located near 8th Avenue South and 27th Street, close to Lions Park.

Emergency crews responding to house fire in Great Falls

Initial reports indicate that one house has already been fully engulfed by fire, and there is concern the fire may have spread to nearby homes.

Several people have reported hearing what they described as a "small explosion." There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

There is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.