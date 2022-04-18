Watch
Emergency crews respond to overnight fire in Great Falls

Posted at 8:42 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 10:42:35-04

GREAT FALLS — There was a fire several blocks south of downtown Great Falls on Monday, April 18, 2022.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and 2nd Street.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Police Department responded to the fire.

A GFFR battalion chief said that storage boxes outside of a building ignited.

At this point, it appears the fire was contained to the boxes and did not spread to the building

There have not been any injuries reported.

GFFR and GFPD are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

