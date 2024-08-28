Exhibit helps visitors spot real vs. fake Charlie Russell paintings

GREAT FALLS — Charlie Russell is a household name in Montana, known for his iconic depictions of the American West. However, with such fame comes the inevitable presence of forgeries and convincing replicas. The CMR Museum's latest exhibit takes a closer look at this issue, offering visitors a chance to learn how to distinguish a real Russell from a fake.

The Story Behind the Exhibit

In 2020, a potential donor approached the museum with a painting they believed might be an authentic Russell. After careful examination, it was determined that the painting was not a real Russell. However, instead of being disappointed, the donor generously gifted the painting to the museum with a new purpose in mind: education.

Sarah Adcock, Associate Curator at the CMR Museum, explains the importance of this opportunity: "The idea to have them together is so that you can see the difference. But the fun part is that we have them interactive for you to kind of guess beforehand and really test your knowledge."

What to Look for in a Real Russell

Visitors are encouraged to put their detective skills to the test with side-by-side comparisons of authentic and counterfeit works. As Adcock points out, "When you're first looking at a painting, you can see a couple of differences. Right away, we can notice the color on this one is a little more vibrant, while this one looks to be a little more aged."

These subtle details, such as color vibrancy and the painting's overall condition, can provide hints about the painting's authenticity. However, even with these clues, it can be challenging to tell the difference if you’re not trained in spotting the signs.

A Hands-On Learning Experience

The exhibit goes beyond simply showing visitors what to look for—it gives them a hands-on experience. Adcock invites museum-goers to guess which painting is real, and then lift the label to reveal the answer. As she notes, "It's hard to tell the difference if you don't know what you're looking for. These are paintings that people usually find in their attic or grandma and grandpa had hanging on the wall, and no one realized that they're not a real Russell."

Whether you're an art enthusiast or just curious about the world of art forgeries, this exhibit offers a unique and educational experience. It’s a reminder that art isn't just about what you see on the surface—sometimes, the story behind the painting is just as important.

Visit the Exhibit

The Charlie Russell exhibit at the CMR Museum is a must-see for anyone interested in the history of art in Montana. Come and test your knowledge, learn some new skills, and see if you can spot the real Russell.

To visit the museum go to www.CMRussell.org or visit in person at 400 13th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401.

