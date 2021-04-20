Expansion project at C.M. Russell Museum continues

GREAT FALLS — Progress on the expansion project for the C.M. Russell Museum continues. Staff posted pictures to the museum's Facebook page this week showing the statue of Charlie Russell being moved to allow work on the entrance area.

Ground was officially broken in March on the new $1 million transformation of 5th Avenue North and the the empty lot across from the C.M. Russell Museum into a green space for the museum.

"It's going to have over an acre of contiguous grass space. There'll be landscaped areas that feature natural grasses, a reinterpreted outdoor sculpture garden and a grand entrance into the museum that will feature Russell's statue greeting all visitors as they arrive. So overall, the experience will just set the conditions for, then, a great visit inside our galleries,” said museum director Tom Figarelle.

Work is expected to be complete in July. The expansion is part of a much larger, long-term expansion project the museum is working on.

