"Falls Pine Dragz" is coming to Children's Museum of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Start your engines - the Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls is hosting a pinewood derby on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The museum is inviting the public to come watch or participate what it calls "Falls Pine Dragz."

A $15 registration fee will include entrance into the races, and a kit to build your own car.

In addition to childrens' races, the museum is allowing adults to enter vintage pinewood cars as well.

Attendance at the museum usually dips in the fall when the school year begins - so this fundraiser is important to keep the museum open.

Museum director Sherrie Neff explained, “This fundraiser is our fall fundraiser, because when kids go back to school, it's kind of our slower time of year. And so instead of raising prices and making things more difficult on the families who do come, this is our way of creating a little extra income for the slow time.”

From the event page :



$15 registration will include a car kit with instructions

$10 registration if you provide your own car

Food, prizes, trophies, and fun for all ages