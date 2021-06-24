Fireworks sales open in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Firework sales begin in Cascade County on Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Firework stands outside incorporated Great Falls city limits can begin selling Thursday all the way through the night of July 5th.

Some stands, like Hong Kong Harry’s, are expecting it to be a busy season. Stand operator Stephanie Newman began selling fireworks in 2019, and thinks people will be excited to get out and buy. “It's gonna be fun. I mean, with the restrictions lifted and everything else, it'll be nice to see everybody out and about and enjoying the fourth and celebrating,” she said.

But Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh wants to remind people they can’t buy or light off fireworks within Great Falls city limits until July 2 through July 4, or they risk a citation. He also expressed concern about the recent dry, hot weather, and wants people to be careful if they plan on lighting fireworks.

"We want everybody to have a safe and happy Fourth of July. Please be smart about the use of fireworks if you're going to use them. Use common sense and don't have a visit from the Great Falls Fire Department on the Fourth of July because that would not be a fun evening."

He stressed the importance of staying off streets and sidewalks, and keeping a bucket of water on hand in case of emergency.

"We run on a ton of dumpster fires on the Fourth of July from people disposing of fireworks into garbage cans that are not fully out,” McIntosh said. "That starts the garbage cans on fire. So please make sure that you make sure your firework is good and out."

Primary rules and regulations within city limits include:



Selling and discharging fireworks within city limits can only be done on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

Children 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

People should only discharge fireworks on private property (sidewalk leading to your residence and or driveway) and should always clean up any trash that is left behind from the discharging of fireworks.

GFFR also reminds people setting off fireworks to take the precautions to keep themselves and others safe. Always be aware of the risks of accidents, personal injury, and fires associated with the use of fireworks.

They also ask that you remember that not everyone loves fireworks - notably pets, who may become frightened by the sounds. Another group often referenced as being sensitive to the noise are military veterans and others who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Be a good neighbor and be sensitive to others when choosing to discharge them.