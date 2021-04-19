First Peoples Buffalo Jump and Giant Springs parks team up to host scavenger hunt

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park, Giant Springs State Park, and Great Falls museums have come together for a week-long scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt is to celebrate Earth Day, with the event running Sunday, April 18th, through Saturday, April 24th, at both Giant Springs State Park and First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park.

People who want to participate can scan the QR code at the parks to begin the scavenger hunts and enjoy an hour and a half long self-guided tour. Paper copies of the scavenger hunts are also available upon request.

Each completed scavenger hunt per group will be entered into a random prize drawing.

“We’re going to be drawing on Facebook Live for the First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park, it’s going to be a random prize drawing, so every time you enter your name into the prize drawing and you’ve completed the scavenger hunt, we’re going to enter your name in there,” said Kylee Meyer, AmeriCorps Education & Interpretation Steward. “If you complete both scavenger hunts at First People’s and Giant Springs, you’ll get double prize entries. So we’ll do that on Monday, the 26th, on Facebook Live for First People’s Buffalo Jump.”

For more information, click here to visit the Event page on Facebook, or call the park at 406-866-2217.

The parks are open from 8 am to 6 pm each day. Admission to the parks is free for all Montana residents, and is $4.00 for non-residents with an $8.00 vehicle fee.