FWP conducting volunteer training at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS — Giant Springs and First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Parks are inviting anyone interested in helping to maintain trails in the parks to attend a volunteer training at Giant Springs State Park on May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The training will orient volunteers with 2022 trail maintenance needs and teach them about the role of volunteer trail stewards, tools and techniques used in trail maintenance, and safety procedures to follow when doing the work.

No experience with trail maintenance is necessary.

Anyone interested in individual or group volunteer projects on the trails in either park is encouraged to attend. Long pants and closed toed shoes are required. Gloves and eye protection are recommended.

For more information or to register call the Giant Springs ranger station at 727-1212.



TRENDING ARTICLES

