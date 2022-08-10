GFPD addresses abandoned vehicles and RV parking

GREAT FALLS — A presentation was hosted at the Great Falls Public Library by Great Falls Police Department volunteer coordinator Adrienne Ehrke, in which information was shared about abandoned and junk vehicles.

Another topic addressed was the new ordinance created to address recreational vehicle parking. Throughout the presentation, Ehrke explained rules regarding recreational vehicles, how citizens can file complaints, and how the police department handles those complaints.

Ehrke stated, "I think lots of people are curious about how the new RV ordinance is going now that it's been going for five months now, and it's been going really well, and we're excited to share how that's going and how people can call in vehicles."

Laura Hodges is a member of Volunteers In Police Service for the GFPD; she said, "We get community complaints, and I think it's important we do something about them."

The GFPD relies heavily on community support in regards to parking complaints.

"We are only as busy as the community members lead us to be," Ehrke said. "We're 100 percent complaint driven."

According to the GFPD, in 2021:



1295 total complaints,

YTD complaints up 29 percent.

Approximately 450 citations were mailed

104 towed - 92% compliance

The RV ordinance went into effect on March 15th, 2022; since then:



232 complaints

12 citations written - 3 delivered

5 towed - 98% compliance

For questions about the ordinance or to report a vehicle/trailer, you can contact the GFPD Non-Emergency number at 406-455-8599, or click here to file a complaint.

Click here to read the city code pertaining to RV parking. Click here to read the city code pertaining to abandoned and junk vehicle.



