GFPD gets new incident command and crime scene vehicles

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department recently acquired two new incident response vehicles thanks to a federal program. One is a mobile crime scene unit, the other is for the department’s High Risk Unit.

“These two vehicles provide a lot of different capabilities for us,” noted Captain Doug Otto of the GFPD. He said the department’s two new incident command vehicles will provide peace of mind with their capabilities.

“They are air-conditioned inside. They have a generator built in, so they can come in if it’s hot outside if we’re working on an outside scene. As you come inside, you’ll note we have a refrigerator and items in here for storage. This is really good for blood evidence or something that has to be kept at a cool temperature,” Otto said, walking in to the mobile crime scene unit.

It also has a secure evidence locker and a computer system that allows crime scene personnel to access records and input information.

“Most of the time when our detectives are in the field and we have a major crime scene, they’re taking things, loading them into vehicles, having to take it back to the station, go back through the processing and packaging of it,” Otto explained. "We knew that our two vehicles that we had, the ’86 van and I think the other was an ’88 crime scene vehicle, too small, old, unreliable.”

The High Risk Unit vehicle will be used to transport the unit’s members and serve as a mobile command center.

“These are helicopter seats. Basically, they fold down with seat belts, the whole nine yards...As you can see behind you,” Otto said, gesturing to tools hung inside the vehicle, "you have the equipment necessary to go out on the scene whether it’s the shield, tools to make entry into a structure or a vehicle or whatever we might need."

Safe, functional, and ready to serve the city for many years to come.

The police department was able to get everything it was hoping to get in these new vehicles but will keep an eye on developing technology and consider upgrading the vehicles as necessary.

The GFPD provided the following information in a news release: