GFPD is continuing to investigate the death of a child

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a child. It happened on Wednesday, February 17, and police are still investigating the death as "suspicious" at this point.

The GFPD said on Monday, March 1, that investigators are still waiting on results from the autopsy to determine if criminal charges will be filed in connection with the child’s death.

As of Monday, there have been no arrests made directly in connection with the child's death.

An autopsy was performed at the state lab in Missoula on Thursday; results have not yet been released.

The name, age, and gender of the child have not yet been disclosed.

The Great Falls Police Department says that at this point, they are conducting interviews, but no charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made. The GFPD said that there is no threat to the public.

