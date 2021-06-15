GFPD prepping for next Citizens Academy

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for its next Citizens Academy program. The course runs from September 2nd through November 11th, and is designed to enhance understanding and awareness of the roles and responsibilities of the GFPD, and to foster positive relations between police and the community.

AT A GLANCE



Thursday nights (+ one Saturday)

6:30pm -9:30pm

September 2nd - November 11th

Must be 18 years old

Must pass a background check

If you would like to apply, click here .

Participation requires a commitment of one evening per week (including graduation night). The Saturday session will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Participants may opt to schedule a ride-along with a patrol officer. Classes are held at the Great Falls Police Department's Regional Training Center at 112 1st Street South.



More information from the GFPD website :

What subjects are covered? (Tentative - subject to change)

