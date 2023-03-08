GFPD will host news conference to discuss Tuesday's shootings

The Great Falls Police Department will host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to provide an update on Tuesday's incident that resulted in a police officer and a suspect being shot.

The incident began just before 4 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue South, just north of Longfellow Elementary School.

The GFPD says that officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield. The occupants of the vehicle then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers chased after the suspects on foot and when they found them, shots were fired.

MTN News One GFPD officer and one suspect were shot (March 7, 2023)

One GFPD officer and one suspect were shot. Both were taken to a hospital with what are said to be serious injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, officials have not provided an update on the condition of either person.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released at this point.

Officers are not searching for anyone else in connection with this incident.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to conduct the investigation into the incident, which is standard when officers are involved in such shootings.

We will have a reporter at the news conference and will keep you updated.



(1st REPORT, 4:47 pm) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are responding to a "critical incident in progress."

Initial reports indicate that two people have been shot - one law enforcement officer and one suspect. Both are said to have sustained "serious" injuries.

The incident began before 4 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue South, just north of Longfellow Elementary School. This happened after two suspects apparently fled from an attempted traffic stop by an officer.

The GFPD said in a Facebook post:



If residing nearby please stay in your homes

If needing to travel to this area please don't

Follow commands of all emergency and law enforcement personnel on scene

No other details have been released at this point. We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated.

