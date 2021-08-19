GFPS sells surplus from old Roosevelt school

GREAT FALLS — Roosevelt Elementary School in Great Falls closed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year, with most students then moving to the new Giant Springs Elementary School.

But tables, chairs, desks, filing cabinets, and more have been sitting in the old building ever since.

GFPS decided to unload everything from the old location to sell back to the public and conducted a “garage” sale in the old gymnasium and got rid of as much stuff as they could so other people could use it in other places.

Brian Patrick is the Director of Business Operations for GFPS and said it wasn’t a typical day to have a garage sale like this but that they did get plenty of customers to help alleviate some room in the gym.

“We had good turnout for the sale this morning. We won’t be able to buy lots of stuff with the money but lots of items were picked up and we had good participation,” Patrick said.

One of those customers was Ashlee Andersen, who runs the B.R.B. Preschool in Great Falls. She bought chairs and tables to help set up for the coming year.

“Our kids are going to be so excited for the new chairs and desks and different shapes and textures in the classroom,” Andersen said. “I think it’s a good opportunity to give the furniture a second chance.”

Patrick says whatever is not sold today will be included in the purchase of the building after it is sold. GFPS is still in the process of putting it on the market.