GFPS trustees discuss mask policy for upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS — School is quickly approaching as is the deadline for Great Falls Public Schools trustees to make their final decision regarding Covid and mask policies for school.

GFPS will likely encourage masks for students

Superintendent Tom Moore gave a recommendation to the school board at their August 9th meeting and suggested that they should strongly encourage masks but not require them, and based his recommendation on guidance from local health officials.

“The recommendation I gave to the board I think is congruent with what folks were asking for tonight,” Moore said. “The main priority is to protect our children and staff."

It was a packed house as more than 30 public comments were made as the meeting signified the initial discussions of the reopening plan, most of which requested the school board to give parents the choice of whether or not their kids wear masks in school.

The board reiterated that the meeting was in part to hear Moore’s recommendation and that a final decision regarding the reopening plan has not been made yet.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for August 19th at 5:30 pm at the District Office located at 1100 4th Street South.