Great Falls airport plans to move counters

GREAT FALLS — A change to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 could be coming to the Great Falls International Airport.

The airport has just received a little more than $1.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

What the airport can and can’t use the money for hadn’t been fully decided Tuesday, but airport director John Faulkner hoped to use it to redesign the ticket counters. He wants to move the counters back.

"It'll create a bigger ticketing lobby there so we can actually have people in line to get their tickets and people walk past them without rubbing shoulders,” Faulkner explained.

If the money can be used on the counters, he anticipated construction starting in the fall. If the money can’t be used on the counters, the plan is to use it to cover operating expenses.