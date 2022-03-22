Great Falls Clinic Hospital is upgrading its cancer treatment facility

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Clinic Hospital is undergoing a $5 million expansion to its cancer center.

The expansion will include a new TrueBeam linear accelerator (LINAC) to further enhance radiation oncology services provided. This new radiotherapy device offers precise and streamlined treatment, built-in patient safety features, and further flexibility to treat more types of cancer in more ways than ever before.

In addition, the Cancer Center will be renovating several offices, exam rooms, and the infusion suite.

A ‘LINAC vault’ is being created using a specific structural shielding design involving lead and concrete and will be three to four feet thick. The LINAC vault is to shield anyone outside of the room from radiation.

In addition to the vault renovation, a new control room is being constructed. Dressing and waiting areas will also expand in size with additional restrooms available. The spaces are projected to be operating by July of 2022.



