Great Falls Clinic will outsource some business office services

Great Falls Clinic announced on Friday, September 2, 2022, that it is eliminating 34 positions from its workforce.

A spokesperson said in a news release: "The Great Falls Clinic, along with other healthcare facilities across the nation, has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and record labor shortages over the past several years."

Effective October 15, 2022, the Great Falls Clinic will outsource a portion of business office services to Coronis Health, which is based in Maryland. The Coronis website says it is a "global revenue cycle management company offering specialized solutions to healthcare practices and facilities."

The 28 employees affected by the decision have been offered "alternative opportunities" at Great Falls Clinic, as well as opportunities with Coronis Health and/or other partnered vendors, according to the news release.

Affected employees will receive a severance package based on years of service.

The other six positions are currently unfilled.

Great Falls Clinic says the changes will improve services "across the clinics and hospital departments," including billing, coding, and prior authorizations.



