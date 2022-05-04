Great Falls College will host graduation ceremony on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — About 250 students are scheduled to graduate from Great Falls College-MSU on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Some of the graduates are dual-enrollment high school students, some will receive associate degrees with the intention of transferring to a four-year university, and others will join the workforce after completing a one- or two-year program in healthcare, trades, computer technology, or accounting.

The school said in a news release that graduates include 40 who will have earned more than one degree; 43 who are graduating with high honors (3.5-3.749 GPA); 60 who have highest honors (at least a 3.75); 60 are military veterans or family members; 12 are receiving their certificate or degree before graduating high school; and 16 graduates will receive their Eagle Feather to honor their Native American heritage in a 10 a.m. ceremony at the college on Saturday.

Hannah Johnson, a dental hygiene student and president of the college’s honors society, will give the student address. Quincy Balius, who graduated with her associate’s degree from Great Falls College as she completed high school, is the keynote speaker.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark, and will be livestreamed on the school website and on Youtube.



