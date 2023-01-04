Great Falls Community Food Bank looks ahead to 2023

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Community Food Bank is reflecting on 2022 as they move forward within the new year. The non-profit has helped countless people and going into 2023 officials say that they will have to play an even larger role in fulfilling the needs of the community.

“2023 is looking a lot better than it did a month ago. Quite frankly.” Said Executive Director Shaun Tatarka. “November was a very difficult month.”

The Food Bank faced donation shortages amongst high inflation that fueled more of a demand. In 2022 the need soared, 40% compared to 2021 and by November, the donations were down 30%.

“I think inflation was probably a really big part of why they need went up. Grocery prices especially have really gone through the roof and that was really hard on a lot of people.”

The giving season in December however helped the Food Bank make a comeback out of shortages and has managed to keep the non-profit stocked within the new year. While in a current good-standing of food available, it’s difficult for Tatarka to guess what the rest of the year will look like.

“You know, that need is going to continue. The increase in need that we saw in 2022 is going to definitely continue in 2023. And so, we just, you know, hope and pray that that the support that we receive continues as well as hopefully the need will subside a little bit.”

The food bank is urging anyone who might be interested in volunteering or donating to find out more on their website .

