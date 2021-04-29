Watch
Great Falls Emergency Services gets new gurneys

Justin Grohs
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 20:17:22-04

GREAT FALLS — Life is a little easier now for Great Falls Emergency Services personnel thanks to new technology, as the company recently bought three new gurneys.

With the push of a button, they can be raised or lowered - that eliminates almost all lifting when getting patients into or out of an ambulance. This will help keep both the patient and EMTs safer. GFES hopes to be able to buy more of these gurneys in the future.

GFES manager Justin Grohs explained, "We don't want our staff getting hurt lifting and moving patients. We already do a lot of lifting and moving of patients to get them out of their bathroom, out of their bedroom, to a place where we can work on them, so anything we can do to minimize the amount of heavy lifting that the staff has to do is helpful.”

