Great Falls Farmers' Market hails 2021 season as a success

GREAT FALLS — There are only two Saturdays left this season for the Great Falls Farmers Market - and after not having the market in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, the public has been ready for this market.

“Our community just really embraced coming back to the Farmers Market, and many vendors said that this is the best year that they have ever had,” said market manager Michele Wynn. “It just goes to show that people are ready to be out and about.”

Following the pandemic, the Farmers Market worked with the health department in order to devise a plan of safety, and with the suggested adjustments the market was back on track.

Wynn says that although some vendors did not return, for various reasons, there were several that stepped up to take their place: “We had over 200 applications and at least half of them were new vendors.”

The market on Saturday, September 18, is "Customer Appreciation Day," and will feature live radio DJs and giveaways.

Great Falls Farmers' Market

The Great Falls Farmer’s Market runs from 7:45 a.m. until noon at and around Whittier Park on the south side of the Civic Center.